Saginaw Fire Officials Teaching Safety To Young Students

Saginaw Fire Department Lieutenant Aileen Pettinger speaks to the Saginaw school board with Fire Department Chief Chris Van Loo standing to her left

Saginaw school board trustees were briefed Wednesday on the Sound  Off fire prevention program being delivered to elementary school students.

Fire Department Lieutenant Aileen Pettinger  says financing is through a FEMA grant
with Saginaw being the first in Michigan to have this  initiative. Pettinger added students learn how to maintain smoke detectors while developing an escape plan.  She says students involved in the program who don’t have smoke detectors have them delivered and installed by department  firefighters who come in a fire truck.

