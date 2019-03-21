Saginaw Fire Officials Teaching Safety To Young Students

Saginaw school board trustees were briefed Wednesday on the Sound Off fire prevention program being delivered to elementary school students.

Fire Department Lieutenant Aileen Pettinger says financing is through a FEMA grant

with Saginaw being the first in Michigan to have this initiative. Pettinger added students learn how to maintain smoke detectors while developing an escape plan. She says students involved in the program who don’t have smoke detectors have them delivered and installed by department firefighters who come in a fire truck.