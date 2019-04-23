Saginaw Fatal Fire Ruled Arson

(source: Alpha Media)

Michigan State Police investigators have determined that a fatal fire in Saginaw Monday was intentionally set. A Lansing man, 37-year-old Gregory Cross of Lansing, was found dead inside the home at 2420 Bancroft after the fire broke out just after 2:00 a.m.  His uncle, who owned the home, was able to get out safely. The homeowner’s 17 and 11-year-old grandchildren and a 9-month-old great-grandchild also escaped.

Since the fire has been ruled an arson, investigators are asking anyone with information that could help solve this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 888-44-ARSON

