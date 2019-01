This west side Saginaw house has extensive damage after a week end crash. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw Police continue the investigation of a crash, severely damaging a west side home. Officers are trying to determine why the driver of an SUV, lost control of the vehicle, hitting a house at 2121 North Carolina.

The driver was heading west on Davenport, through a curve at the intersection Saturday morning. Debris from the crash impact broke a window in a house on Davenport.

Four people inside the house were not injured. The SUV driver was reported injured and taken to a hospital.