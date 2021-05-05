Saginaw Ezekiel Project Hosting Conversation on Education
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Ezekiel Project of Saginaw is hosting a Saginaw School Stimulus Conversation upon the current conditions of public education.
Federal funding from the CARES Act and ESSER dollars are making their way into the Michigan Legislature, which will be soon in the pockets of school districts around the state. This conversation provides the community with information on this funding, how it can be used and provides a platform for the community to voice their needs.
Ezekiel’s Saginaw School Stimulus Conversation will include a group of panelists to speak about school funding, which is made up of local school leaders. The event will be held Thursday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook Live. Visit the Ezekiel Project’s Facebook page for more information on how to be a part of the conversation.