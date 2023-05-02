Saginaw Exchange Club Recognizes Law Enforcement Personnel

Law enforcement personnel from the Saginaw area were recognized at the Saginaw Exchange Club Officer of the Year Program on Tuesday.

Among those honored was Sergeant Jonathon Beyerlein from the Saginaw Police Department. Beyerlein joined the department in 2009, and has served as a field training officer and K9 officer with K9 Mitch, who retired when Beyerlein was promoted to Sergeant last year. He also served on the department’s Emergency Services team and teaches active shooter response to those in the community. He credits his success to those who he learned from and those he continues to serve with.

“If you can surround yourself with good, whether it’s a sports team, a night shift, or family life, if you surround yourself with good some of it’s bound to rub off on you. And I’ve kind of made a habit of surrounding myself with good,” said Beyerlein.

Other awardees included Detective Trooper William Smith from the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, FBI Special Agent Amanda Thomas, Michigan State Police forensic scientist Lisa Mayfield, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Detective Philip Halverson, and Office Charles Gibson from the Saginaw Township Police Department. Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten, who passed away in late January, was also posthumously recognized by the Saginaw County Police Chiefs Association.