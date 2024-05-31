Saginaw Establishes Sister City Relationship with Canadian Community

The City of Saginaw and The City of Barrie, Ontario have officially established the Sister City relationship with the hope to create a cultural and educational bond.

In attendance was Mayor of Barrie, Agent General of Ontario, International relations committee members, representation from SVSU and Saginaw City Council members.

Saginaw City Council adopted the resolution to establish the Sister City relationship with Barrie on May 20, and Mayor Brenda Moore and Barrie’s Mayor Alex Nuttall signed the agreement on May 30 at Saginaw’s City Hall. Barrie would be the first Sister City partnership on the North American continent for the City of Saginaw.

Saginaw currently has sister city relationships with Tokushima, Japan and Amanokrom, Ghana. Mayor Moore added, “This relationship will be mutually beneficial for both cities and provide us with new opportunities for exchange programs, cultural enrichment”.