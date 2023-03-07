Saginaw Doctor Arrested in GHOST Operation

(Getty Images)

Police in Genesee County are urging potential sexual abuse victims to come forward following the arrest of a Saginaw area doctor on Monday.

61-year-old Parminder Jaswal, a family practice physician, was arrested in a sting operation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST. Police say Jaswal thought he was meeting with a 15-year-old for sex.

Jaswal is charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting a child for immoral purposes, posession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. Any possible victims of the doctor are asked to come forward by calling the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3426 or their local police office.