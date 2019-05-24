Saginaw Diocese Welcomes New Bishop

The Saginaw Catholic Diocese has received a new bishop.

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Robert D. Gruss as the seventh bishop of the diocese. According to a news release from the diocese, the 63-year-old Gruss served as the bishop of Rapid City, SD since 2011. Prior to his time in the Church, Gruss was a commercial pilot and flight instructor from 1980-989 before entering seminary. He was ordained as a priest in 1994 and made a bishop in 2011.

Gruss will replace Apostolic Administrator Walter Hurley, who has led the diocese since the death of Bishop Joseph Cistone last October. Gruss will be installed as the new bishop July 26.