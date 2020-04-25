      Weather Alert

Saginaw Designated Tree City, USA

Michael Percha
Apr 25, 2020 @ 3:00pm
(Alpha Media file photo)

The city of Saginaw has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City, USA.

This year marks the 14th year that Saginaw has received this award, joining more than 3,400 other communities around the country. The designation is given to a community which has a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program and an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Saginaw officials say the trees planted and cared for by the city are ensuring following generations will enjoy a better quality of life and participation in the program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.

For more information about the recognition, visit arborday.org.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW Community Events
Sports News