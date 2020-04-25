Saginaw Designated Tree City, USA
(Alpha Media file photo)
The city of Saginaw has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City, USA.
This year marks the 14th year that Saginaw has received this award, joining more than 3,400 other communities around the country. The designation is given to a community which has a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program and an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Saginaw officials say the trees planted and cared for by the city are ensuring following generations will enjoy a better quality of life and participation in the program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.
For more information about the recognition, visit arborday.org.