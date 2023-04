Police have identified a man killed in a crash in Bay County on Sunday.

40-year-old Bennie Goodman III of Saginaw was driving a 2007 Buick north on I-75 near US-10 around 2:25 a.m. when he stopped in the right lane. His vehicle was struck by a commercial box truck driven by a 62-year-old Livonia man and caught fire. Goodman was unable to escape the vehicle and died at the scene. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.