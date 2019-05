A crash about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, May 18 fatally injured a motorcycle rider when the bike collided with a pickup truck at N. Washington and Veterans Memorial Highway. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. The motorcycle driver, identified as 53-year-old Douglas Daenzer of Reese, dies of his injuries. The other driver, who wasn’t identified, was treated for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by Saginaw Police.

(Dave Maurer)