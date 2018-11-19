Saginaw Covenant Academy Offers Non-Traditional Learning to Students with Education Barriers

A school for second chances has opened up in Saginaw.

Saginaw Covenant Academy at 508 S. Washington Ave. is designed for students ages 16-22 who have barriers to education, such as dropping out of school due to homelessness, being a single parent and a variety of other reasons. The school offers a traditional curriculum which lets students learn at their own pace and is accredited by the state of Michigan. It also provides special education for students up to age 26.

Now in its second week, the school has about 25 students who learn traditional subjects, including math, science, reading, writing and more. Administrator Heather Thompson says the school is designed to help mitigate those barriers some students have, who have a hard time with transportation, getting food, clothing or child care, much of what the school provides.

Thompson says the kids are there because they want to be.

“They choose everyday to come to school, they choose everyday to get up at 7:30 (a.m.) to be here, and they love it… They come in smiling everyday, and for kids who’ve been out of school, some of them 3-4 years, that says a lot. I’m proud of them.”

The students work toward obtaining a high school diploma to move on to some type of post secondary education.

There are three Covenant Academies in Michigan: Saginaw, Kalamazoo and Muskegon. Founded by Sam Joseph, the schools are chartered through Grand Valley State University.

The school is located in an old funeral home near Ascension St. Mary’s hospital. It faced several difficulties getting established in Saginaw. In 2016, it put an offer to lease the St. Stephen school building at 1300 Malzahn, but strong public opposition convinced the Catholic church to deny the request. However, that building is now leased to the LaMarr Woodley Leadership Academy, a K-8 charter school.

Saginaw Covenant Academy had also put a full price offer on the former Longfellow Elementary school building at 1314 Brown in 2016, which was never accepted by the Saginaw Public School District.

Thompson says despite the setbacks, there is a lot of community support, with names like Dick Garber, Craig Goslin, Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan and former Saginaw City Council member John Humphreys behind the school and its mission.

Thompson says the other two Covenant Academies in Kalamazoo and Muskegon have seen tremendous success. She hopes the Saginaw school will outgrow its current location.

For more information about Saginaw Covenant Academy, visit their website or call (989) 596-1100.