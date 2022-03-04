Saginaw County Woman Wins Fantasy 5 Jackpot

A Saginaw County woman has won $105,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game. Tracy Vandevenne, 58, of Frankenmuth, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers: 04-07-08-32-35 in the Feb. 24 drawing to win the big prize. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven Store at 120 W. Genesee in Saginaw.
Vandevenne said she had previously won $100s on an instant ticket, and used some of those winnings to grab a Fantasy 5 ticket. The next morning, she said she used the Lottery scanner app to check her ticket. She was surprised when images of confetti falling down the screen and a message that she had won big appeared.
Instead of spending, Vandevenne said she plans on saving the money.