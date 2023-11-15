Saginaw County Woman Killed in Crash with Tractor

Police in Saginaw County are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:10 on Holland Avenue near Mueller Road.

According to Michigan State Police, an 88-year-old man from Vassar was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Holland Avenue around 6:10, when he struck a John Deere tractor being driven in the same direction by a 38-year-old Saginaw man. Police say an 80-year-old female passenger from the Traverse was taken to a local hospital and later died of her injuries.

No other injuries were reported. Investigators say alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.