Saginaw County to add census kiosk in county building
Chairman Webster said census kiosks will help more residents be counted in the 2020 census. Photo by WSGW's Kaitlyn Farley for Alpha Media.
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners discussed upcoming initiatives to increase county-wide participation in the 2020 census. Chairman Michael Webster said having a high count rate is crucial to receive more government money, especially since the county’s census numbers decreased in 2010.
The board is working with other organizations on the Complete Count Committee to help residents overcome barriers to taking the census. Webster said the board will apply for a grant to install a kiosk in the county building. Employees will remind citizens to participate and help them fill out the census as needed. Mailers will also go out closer to the census’s first round invites being sent out in early March.