Flood Information

Midland County Flooding Update: May 21, 4:00 p.m.
Reporting Flood Damages
Midland County Emergency Management now taking damage reports for the recent flooding in Midland County. If you are a homeowner, business or non-profit organization that has sustained any damage or loss as a result of the flood, please complete a report at https://arcg.is/1H00aG
The Midland Damage Assessment app was developed for people to self-report damage to their property. The app has several questions to help the Midland Damage Assessment team determine the extent of damage in our community. Once you click the link, you will be directed to a map. Enter the address and search for the damaged property. The app will zoom to the property if it is found and a pop-up box will appear. Link to the online form to report flood damage. It should not take more than 5-10 minutes to complete and submit the information.
If you do not have access to the internet, please contact 2-1-1 and they will assist you in completing the form.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Update on City of Midland Sanitary Sewer Service Disruption
May 21, 2020 – Some areas of the City of Midland are currently experiencing a temporary disruption in sanitary sewer service as a result of ongoing flooding conditions in the city.
Five (5) sanitary sewer pump stations operated by the City of Midland Wastewater Treatment Plant have been overtaken by flood waters at this time. These pump stations are Currie, Towsley, Emerson, Moorland, and Valley.
A map showing the locations of these pump stations and their service areas can be found at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/seweroutage. Please do not call 911 or the Wastewater Treatment Plant to check on the status of your sanitary sewer service.
Please be advised that residents within these service areas may receive sewer back-ups containing both storm water and sanitary wastewater. Residents in these specific areas whose homes did not receive overland flooding and are able to safely access their homes via open roadways may return to their homes and are advised to not utilize appliances and facilities that run water. This includes, but is not limited to, faucets, showers, toilets, dishwaters, laundry, etc. While the City’s drinking water system remains safe to use, the sanitary sewer system for these outage areas is presently compromised. Use of the system in this area could create sewage back-ups for residents and their neighbors. The City advises residents in the outage areas not to utilize facilities and appliances that use water while accessing their residences.
Businesses located in sanitary sewer outage areas must provide alternative restroom facilities for the public and their employees while service is disrupted. Any businesses that cannot provide alternative restroom facilities or that utilize water and/or appliances that use water should remain closed until service has been restored.
The City anticipates that pumps will return to service within a short period, following a thorough inspection of the pump stations’ conditions, after flood waters near the stations subside.
If your home was not affected by floodwater and you are returning to your home in an evacuated area, please follow these guidelines:
Do not utilize water if you live in the affected sanitary sewer outage areas until notified via official channels that service has been restored. This notification will be made via the following channels:
o Sewer outage map: www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/seweroutage
o Online at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov
o Email: Sign up at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/cityhallnews
o City of Midland Facebook – www.facebook.com/cityofmidlandmi
o City of Midland Twitter: @CityofMidlandMI
o Local news media coverage
o Email and/or text alerts from www.nixle.com. Please include your residence address when signing up to receive the most accurate alerts.
- Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris. Do not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water or bypass any barricades to get to your home. Roadways may be structurally compromised and need to be inspected before they can be reopened.
- The City of Midland water distribution system remains fully operational and has not been compromised. It is safe to drink and use for residents outside of the sewer outage areas.
The City of Midland Wastewater Treatment Plant remains fully staffed and operational at this time.
________________________________________________________________________________________________
From the Midland County Office of Emergency Management Re: Donations and Volunteer Relief Efforts for Midland County
Please be advised that donations of items should not be delivered directly to shelters or organizations at this time. All relief efforts, including the donations of supplies, food, water, and monetary funds, must be coordinated through 211 Northeast Michigan and the United Way of Midland County. Individuals and organizations who wish to donate supplies should visit www.reliefmidland.org and register their available items for coordination by emergency response staff. Individuals wishing to sign up for volunteer opportunities related to flooding events should also register at this website.
________________________________________________________________________________________________
COUNTY OF SAGINAW
Animal Care & Control
1312 Gratiot Avenue, Saginaw, MI 48602
Visiting Pets Emergency Evacuation Program
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is offering temporary housing to dogs, cats, and small animals during this flooding situation. If you are impacted by the emergency evacuations and need a place for your animal(s) please contact SCACC at (989) 385-0230 for assistance.
Animal Control Officers and staff members are accepting animals by appointment and will meet owners in the parking lot at 1312 Gratiot Avenue, Saginaw, MI 48602. Some “Visiting Pets” were brought to SCACC after being rescued from their home by boat by responders.
________________________________________________________________________________________________
5/21/20
The Tittabawassee River at M-46 in Saginaw County crested overnight and has begun to recede. The water levels on the Saginaw River have continued to slowly rise and are just under 22’ as of early this morning. The Saginaw River is predicted to crest at just over 22’ during the morning of 5-22-20. Residents and businesses along the Saginaw River should continue to monitor conditions and be prepared to take action should floodwaters threaten.
All bridges across the Tittabawassee River, as well as the Genesee S.t Bridge across the Saginaw River, are closed to all traffic. These bridges will be inspected as the water recedes and reopened when deemed safe. The Saginaw Road Commission maintains an interactive map that can help with navigation around closed areas of Saginaw County. Links to the map can be found on the SCRC commission website www.scrc-mi.org.
While waters are receding along the Tittabawassee River it may still not be safe for residents to return their homes until waters recede further. Some basic safety tips as residents return to their homes that have been flooded:
If you see sparks, broken or frayed wires, or if you smell hot insulation, turn off the electricity at the main
fuse box or circuit breaker.
If you suspect sewage lines are damaged, avoid using sinks, showers or toilets and call a plumber.
If water pipes are damaged, turn off the water at the main valve. Call a plumber for assistance.
Throw away food, beverages, and medicine exposed to heat, smoke, or soot. Food that was in the freezer
can be used if it still has ice crystals on it. If not, discard it.
Disconnect and check all appliances for damage before using them.
Additional safety and cleaning tips can found at https://www.ready.gov/floods.
Saginaw County has submitted a request to the Governor’s Office for a Disaster Declaration related to the flooding in Saginaw County. The State of Michigan is also compiling information to request a Presidential Disaster declaration. Both efforts will be updated as additional information becomes available. To assist with determining the amount of flood damage in Saginaw County, residents and businesses can complete a self-reporting survey. A link to that survey can be found at www.saginawcounty.com/emhsd. Information from this
survey will assist in determining the areas and amount of flood damage in Saginaw County and are important for the
Governor and Presidential Declaration process. In addition to completing the survey, residents should take pictures of any damage to their property.
Three Saginaw County Shelters remain open: Hemlock High School, Swan Valley High School, and Saginaw Twp Center Courts.
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Midland Traffic Advisories
Midland County Central Dispatch
|Advisory: US-10 UPDATE: EB & WB US-10 BETWEEN WEST RIVER & M-30 WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. ALL OTHER AREAS OF US10 HAVE REOPENED