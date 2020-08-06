Saginaw County Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame is postponing its 2020 induction ceremony of coronavirus concerns.
Originally scheduled for November 1, officials with the Hall of Fame say the decision was based on the current state prohibition on large gatherings and protecting the health and safety of guests. The event is to resume November 7, 2021.
Inductees include the late Bill Agresta, Larry Brethauer, Beth Bull (Spencer), Robb Cook, George Kubiak, Eugene Seals Jr., Roy Manning Jr., and the 1968-69 St. Stephen’s state champion basketball team.
For more information, call Jake Tany at (989) 737-4725.