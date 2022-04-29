      Weather Alert

Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame ’22 Class Announced

Ric Antonio
Apr 29, 2022 @ 6:00am
After skipping 2021 due to COVID, the Saginaw County Sports hall of fame has announced its latest inductions.

Clifton Ryan, Director of the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame board and 2017 induction class member, hosting the class of ’22 announcement (Photo- Ric Antonio)

This week’s announcement ceremony, MC’d by Clifton Ryan (Director of the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame board and 2017 induction class member),  brought together stars including Super Bowl Champion, University of Michigan, and Saginaw High phenom Lamar Woodley; Michigan State University and Frankenmuth High Multi-sport trailblazer Nicole Bade-Weirauch; Retired Nouvel Football Coach Mike Boyd; and the Undefeated St. Charles football team from 1961 through 1965.

In attendance at this week’s Hall of Fame announcement, some of the remaining St. Charles Bulldog team from 1961-1965 (Photo- Ric Antonio)

The class also posthumously honors NFL, SVSU, and Saginaw High Star Charles Rogers, Arthur Hill Coach Ron Rummel, and Saginaw YMCA Associate Executive Director, Max Fisher.

One NFL Star talking about another- Woodley spoke on how Rogers’ legacy continues to be important to the Saginaw area, citing his path to the pros as a ‘blueprint for success’ for local athletes.

MSU and Frankenmuth High Multi-sport star Nicole Bade-Weirauch (Photo- Ric Antonio)

In a message to future star athletes, Bade-Weirauch says no one should be afraid of failure or to try new things most importantly because of the relationships and lessons that can be gained.

This year’s Hall of Fame banquet has been set for Sunday, November 6th, at the Horizons Conference Center.

