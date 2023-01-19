Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department Still Searching for 2021 Murder Suspect Two Years Later

Two years after he was murdered, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Detectives are still searching for the killer of Donald Patrick Junior.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at about 9:12 pm, 38-year-old Patrick was shot and killed as he left work at Hooters restaurant at 5538 Bay Road in Kochville Township. A passerby described the suspect as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and reported seeing the person running from the scene toward the nearby Walmart. A K-9 unit tracked the suspect’s scent until it went cold presumably because the person got into a vehicle.

Crime Stoppers are asking that anyone with information about Patrick’s murder leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-422-JAIL.