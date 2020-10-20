Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department to Host Halloween Event
A pumpkin carving in the shape of ghosts and the words "Trick or Treat"
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event for families Sunday, 25 at Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw.
From 2:00-4:00 p.m., a one-way drive will be available for parents or guardians can drive their kids through for Halloween treats. Volunteers distributing candy will be wearing masks and gloves and will practice social distancing, while distributing candy with 32 inch reach extenders. Participants will need to remain in their vehicles. No walk-up participants will be allowed. About 30 vendors will be on site. There will even be a headless horseman on horseback.