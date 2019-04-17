Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department Adds Deputies to Spaulding Township

Saginaw County’s suburban Spaulding Township is beefing up its police protection.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel says the community will add two more deputies to its current law enforcement presence of one deputy. The three deputy detail won’t give the community 24\7 protection.

Saginaw County deputies or State Police will respond to 9-1-1 calls during the off hours. The township, with a population of just over 2,000 residents on the city of Saginaw’s southern border, disbanded its own police department in 2017.