Saginaw County Sheriff Appoints New Top Assistant

Saginaw County’s sheriff’s office has a new undersheriff. The position is now being held by former Lieutenant Miguel Gomez to replace the former Undersheriff Phil Hart.

Last Monday, Federspiel said it could be up to a month of more before hiring a new undersheriff. Gomez says Federspiel decided filling the job from within the office, sooner was a better idea.

The 50-year-old Gomez appreciates the confidence Federspiel has in his ability to handle the job. Federspiel has promoted Gomez from road patrol deputy, to road patrol sergeant and then as the lieutenant to supervise the road patrol.

Gomez started in 1993 as a Saginaw County Jail correctional facility officer before graduating from the Delta College Police Academy. He returned to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office road patrol.

While he feels Federspiel could be sheriff as long as he wants, if the position became open, he would consider running for election as sheriff.