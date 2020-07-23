Saginaw County Sees Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
Saginaw County Health Dept. Gives Update on COVID-19 , July 22, 2020 (Top left: Christina Harrington, Top Right: Dr. Delicia Pruitt, Bottom: Dayna Jones)
COVID-19 cases in Saginaw County have nearly tripled recently, with gatherings over the July 4th holiday, more businesses are open and people generally moving around more. That was the message from the Saginaw County Health Department during their weekly Facebook Live session on the virus.
Health Officer Christina Harrington says the highest number of cases are in the 20 to 29 age group, and she urged them to be more vigilant.
Harrington said this age group is also sometimes reluctant to give information to people who call from the health department to do contact tracing after someone tests positive. Harrington said they’re trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, not to get anyone in trouble for violating
rules about large gatherings.
As of yesterday, Saginaw County has had 1,539 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 770 people have recovered. Saginaw County reports 121 people have died from the virus.