Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Saginaw County Reports Third Coronavirus Death

Ann Williams
Apr 7, 2020 @ 11:49am
Saginaw COVID-19 testing site (photo by Ann Williams)

Saginaw County has had a third death from the coronavirus. The first two were reported Monday. Daily testing numbers released by Saginaw County Health Department officials show the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is up to 153. That’s 14 more than Mondat.

COVID-19 tests have been given to 784 people in Saginaw County, and results are pending for just over 400 of those. Of the tests given, 226  have come back negative.

