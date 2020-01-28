Saginaw County Rejects Proposed Location For New Animal Care & Control Center
An overflow crowd was on hand as Saginaw County Commissioners considered a site for the $11 million animal shelter. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Saginaw County is going back to a committee after a proposed site for a new animal care and control center was rejected.
On a 5-yes to 6-no vote, Monday, January 27th, the board turned down the Davenport Street site offered by the City of Saginaw. There was concern about a potential for cleaning up possible contamination on site.
After the county board rejected a proposed site on Davenport, west of the Saginaw River, the courts and public safety committee will now consider a second option. The committee will consider property, near the southwest corner of Bay and Kochville Roads, in Kochville Township.
The board’s committee will consider the site at its March 3rd meeting and make a recommendation for the full Saginaw County board to consider on March 17th.