Saginaw County Receives Grant Helping Provide Services To Senior Citizens
Saginaw County Commission On Aging Director Jessica Sargent receives a check from Region VII Area Agency on Aging's Bob Brown during Tuesday's November 19th, Saginaw County Commission meeting. Commissioner Chuck Stack also accepted the money. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Saginaw County senior citizens will benefit from a $10,000 grant to the Saginaw County Commission On Aging.
The department’s Director Jessica Sargent says the money would be used to update kitchen equipment at the county’s Marie E. Davis Senior Center and the Eleanor Frank Multipurpose Center.
The improvements would also benefit the ‘Meals on Wheels’ programs delivering nutritious meals to home bound senior citizens. The grant comes from the Region VII Area Agency on Aging.