WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office Clears Officers in August Shooting

By News Desk
October 19, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Share
Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office Clears Officers in August Shooting
(Getty Images)

An officer involved shooting in Saginaw on August 11 has been ruled justified.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office cleared police officers for the shooting of 58-year-old Thomas Baskin. On the date in question, police responded to 2020 Fairfax Street for a report of an assault. When police entered the home, Baskin fired a gun at them. Officers returned fire and retreated outside, setting up a perimeter. One man surrendered to police, while Baskin remained inside. He eventually came out, and fire a gun at police a second time. Police returned fire, killing him. No officers were wounded.

The prosecutor’s office has ruled the use of deadly force was justified to protect themselves and the lives of nearby residents.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township School District Selects New Superintendent
2

HazMat Team Responds to Bay City Business Thursday Morning
3

Bank Robbery Suspect Wanted in Saginaw
4

Bay City, Saginaw Residents Arrested after Northern Michigan Police Chase
5

MDOC Officer Charged with Smuggling Drugs Into Prison