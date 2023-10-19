Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office Clears Officers in August Shooting

An officer involved shooting in Saginaw on August 11 has been ruled justified.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office cleared police officers for the shooting of 58-year-old Thomas Baskin. On the date in question, police responded to 2020 Fairfax Street for a report of an assault. When police entered the home, Baskin fired a gun at them. Officers returned fire and retreated outside, setting up a perimeter. One man surrendered to police, while Baskin remained inside. He eventually came out, and fire a gun at police a second time. Police returned fire, killing him. No officers were wounded.

The prosecutor’s office has ruled the use of deadly force was justified to protect themselves and the lives of nearby residents.