Saginaw County Picks New Animal Control Director, Continues Search For New Headquarters Site

Saginaw County’s new Animal Control and Care Director Bonnie Kanicki says her law enforcement background with the Michigan State Police will help in one area, prosecuting animal cruelty cases. Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman said Kanicki’s 34-plus years in law enforcement and her organizational leadership skills are what the agency needs.

A Bay City native, Kanicki, one of three finalists interviewed for the position, admits being a life long animal lover. She starts her new job May 28th.

Belleman said the search for a new Animal Care and Control Center has been narrowed to three unnamed locations from a list of ten. He confirmed the former Eaton Manufacturing site on Rust, near the Saginaw Children’s Zoo was one location on the list. The potential sites are in the Bay and Tittabawassee Roads area plus the city of Saginaw.

Saginaw Children’s Zoo President Nancy Parker said the Eaton site, across Rust from the zoo, could help promote adoption of animals, share veterinarian services and has room to help with a parking shortage at the zoo and Hoyt Park.