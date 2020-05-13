Saginaw County Parks and Recreation Shifts to Virtual Summer Programming
WSGW file photo
Summer parks and recreation programming in Saginaw County is going virtual this year. The Saginaw County Parks and Recreation Commission has announced cancellation of all in-person programming through September 7. That includes the “Catch Me If You Can” Fishing Tournament, Senior Golf Cart Rides, “Playdate” Programs, “Dog Days of Summer,” “Movies in the Park” and “Children’s Fun Night.”
Saginaw County Parks plans to shift to digital program delivery including a virtual fishing tournament later in the summer, weekly coloring pages, scavenger hunt activities, story times and more.
“The difficult decision to cancel all in-person programming led by Saginaw County Parks was made with the safety of staff and the public at the forefront. We look forward to finding creative ways to interact with Saginaw County residents through virtual programming. ” said Director Brian Keenan-Lechel.
Although in-person programs have been cancelled, Saginaw County Parks are still open to the public, with limitations such as closed restrooms and required social distancing. Follow Saginaw County Parks on Facebook or the Saginaw County website for programming information: http://www.saginawcounty.com