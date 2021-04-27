Saginaw County Officers Honored at Officer of the Year Awards
(From left to right) Officer of the year recipients: Shane Hill with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in Bridgeport, Officer Nelson George from the Birch Run police department, Officer Robert Adams and K-9 Deebo from the City of Saginaw police department, Crime Prevention Officer Chris Fredenburg from the Saginaw Township police department, and Deputy Mathew Henry from the Saginaw County sheriff's department
The Saginaw Exchange Club has honored seven law enforcement officers from local police agencies at its annual Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Program luncheon.
Now in it’s 55th year, the program honored officers, nominated by their respective department Command officer, received awards during a ceremony at this year’s award program luncheon.
The luncheon had been cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but Saginaw Township Police chief and program chairman, Don Pussehl, says the officers receiving this
year’s honors deserve the recognition now more than ever.
Awards were granted to:
-Officer Robert Adams and K-9 Deebo from the City of Saginaw department
-Crime Prevention Officer Chris Fredenburg from the Saginaw Township department
-Officer Nelson George from the Birch Run department
-Deputy Mathew Henry from the Saginaw County sheriff’s department
-Agent Scott Engleby from the FBI
-Detective Sergeant James “Andy” Williams with BAYANET
-and Shane Hill with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in Bridgeport
Saginaw Police Chief, Bob Ruth, who nominated recipient Officer Robert Adams and K-9 Deebo, says the annual program is a great way to honor those who do the unrecognized day-to-day police work.