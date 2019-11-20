Saginaw County Offers Employees A Way To Help Someone Who May Commit Suicide
During the course of their duties as a Saginaw County employee or in their private life, any worker might encounter someone with suicidal thoughts.
Saginaw County Commission Chairman Michael Webster says a special training program will provide an employee three key ways to help that person. The skills include recognizing a call for help, asking the right questions to get more information and suggesting a resource that may help that individual.
Webster told his fellow commissioners, Tuesday, November 19, six employees have taken the training so far and at least 25 more will receive the training next year. The training is being offered to all Saginaw County workers, regardless of where they work.
Saginaw County’s emergency dispatchers answered over a thousand calls dealing with suicide last year.