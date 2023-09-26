WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw County New Animal Control Facility Holding Grand Opening

By News Desk
September 26, 2023
(source: Saginaw County Animal Control)

The Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Resource Center will hold a grand opening celebration this Friday.

Located at 5615 Bay Road in Kochville Township, the event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, refreshments and self guided walking tours of the facility. It will take place starting at 1:00 P.M. The center is asking no parking on the roadway or in the parking lots of neighboring businesses on Ashley Lane, though At Home Furnishings is allowing guests to use their lot.

