Saginaw County Mother and Two Sons in Jail for Several Offenses

A family of three are in the Saginaw County Jail awaiting arraignment on various charges after being arrested over the weekend.

Police say they were initially dispatched to a Lakefield Township home on Friday evening for a report of a stolen vehicle made by an 18-year-old man. Police determined the vehicle had not been stolen and arrested the man for making a false police report. On Saturday, the man’s mother allegedly threatened Saginaw County Central Dispatch after calling to complain about a pre paid phone card purchased from the Saginaw County Jail to use to speak wth her son. Police returned to the home and say the woman’s other son, 21, interfered with their investigation.

Both the mother and son were arrested, one for making threats and the other for resisting or obstructing police.