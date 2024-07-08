WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw County Man Wins $4 Million Instant Lottery Game

By jonathan.dent
July 8, 2024 12:25PM EDT
(Michigan Lottery)

A Saginaw County man plans to buy some land after winning $4 million with a scratch-off ticket from the Michigan Lottery.

The 52-year-old man, who wished to remain anonymous, bought two tickets for the $4 Million Ultimate game at the Fastlane convenience store at 3540 State Street in Saginaw, then scratched off the winning ticket while pumping gas. The player decided to take the $2.7 million lump sum payment.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the instant game has payed out over $11 million to players since it began.

