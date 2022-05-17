Saginaw County Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Minors

A Brant Township man is looking at a hefty prison sentence if convicted in three criminal sexual conduct cases.
On Thursday, May 12, a third warrant for 50-year-old Matthew Limron was issued for sexually assaulting children. The first two warrants were issued November 4, 2021. Limron is accused of sexually assaulting three teen boys between 2015 and 2021. The teens are now 20, 18 and 17.
Limron was free on a $20,000 cash surety bond after his first arrest until the police investigation revealed a third victim. He is charged with first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and is now held without bond.