Saginaw County Man charged with Elder Financial Abuse

A Saginaw County man has been charged with four felonies including three counts of Elder Financial Abuse. The Michigan Attorney General’s office said Ricky Bradford Wilson had Durable Power of Attorney for his 90-year-old great aunt, giving him control of her finances and property. But instead of looking out for her best interests, Nessel’s office said Wilson transferred $120,000 in cash from her bank account into his own, signed a quit claim deed transferring her house in Gladwin to his ownership, and transferred the title of her classic 1967 Ford Mustang

to himself.

The Attorney General’s office said the victim reported that her savings account was gone, the locks had been changed on her house, and her Mustang was missing. Wilson has been arraigned and bound over for trial in Genesee County,

where he posted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.