Saginaw County Man Charged in Roscommon County Woman’s Overdose Death

The Roscommon County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Saginaw man for his alleged involvement in the death of a Houghton Lake woman.

Police were sent to the 42-year-old woman’s home on September 6, where she was found dead. A toxicology report indicates the woman died from a toxic mixture of meth, fentanyl and Xylazine. Xylazine is a tranquilizer and not an opioid, so drugs like Narcan cannot reverse its effects.

Police arrested 54-year-old Ronald Landskroener, Sr., who is charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, delivery of meth and fentanyl and fourth offence habitual offender. He’s being held in the Roscommon County Jail on a $500,000 and his next court date is pending.