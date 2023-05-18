Saginaw County Man and Mom Charged in Toddler’s Death

Two people are looking at life sentences after being charged in the death of an 18-month-old boy.

36-year-old Nia Kindred of Saginaw and 29-year-old Marcelis James of Holland are accused of killing Kindred’s son Jaxxon Jones on January 21, 2021. Prosecutors say the child died of blunt force trauma to his torso, causing lacerations to his heart and liver. An autopsy report shows Jones also suffered from several other injuries, which prosecutors say indicate a history of abuse which began after Kindred started dating James. Other medical explanations for the injuries were ruled out.

On the night of the boy’s death, Kindred allegedly told James not to call 9-1-1 when the boy became unresponsive. They are charged with felony murder and first degree child abuse and have been denied bond.