Saginaw County Lawyer Appointed as Circuit Court Judge

By News Desk
April 27, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Julie Gafkay

A Saginaw County lawyer has been appointed to become a judge.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Julie Gafkay to the Saginaw County Circuit Court to fill a vacant position left by retiring judge Janet Boes. Gafkay, who owns her own law practice specializing in litigation including civil rights, also worked as an adjunct professor at Saginaw Valley State University. She served as the president of the Saginaw County Bar Association and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan.

