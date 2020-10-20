Saginaw County Health Officials Analyze Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
(source: Getty Images)
The Saginaw County health department reports a recent uptick in daily new cases, including 116 over the weekend, and another 25 on Tuesday. County health officials said said the increase is likely caused by more people putting themselves in situations where they can be exposed to the virus, and exposed people putting others at risk by not quarantining for 14 days.
The health department said their case investigations don’t show any one event or location that links the new cases together, and outbreaks in schools and businesses have been minimal. They remind residents that despite everyone’s desire to get back to normal life, the virus has not gone away, and that those at high risk of exposure should not let down their guard. The Saginaw County health department’s message is that if you’re exposed to COVID-19, you should quarantine for 14 days to prevent further spread of the virus. They also remind residents of the risk involved in being in large groups, including having people at your home who don’t live with you. The advice of health officials remains to wash hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance, especially as the weather gets colder and more activities move indoors.
Since March, Saginaw County has had 3,260 people test positive for COVID-19. Of those people, 1,893 9 have recovered and 144 have died.