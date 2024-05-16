Saginaw County Health Equity Council Publishes Major Report Following a Nearly Year Long Study
May 16, 2024 5:10PM EDT
Equitable healthcare for Saginaw residents has been an ongoing concern in the community. The HEC published a major report documenting ongoing differences in health issues and delivery of healthcare services among marginalized groups. A press conference was held at New Life Baptist Ministries on Tuesday focusing on the disparities for ethnic minorities, residents in rural areas and other groups who may encounter bias and unequal treatment within the healthcare system.
For more information view the 2023 report.