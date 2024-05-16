WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw County Health Equity Council Publishes Major Report Following a Nearly Year Long Study

By Elizabeth Clauss
May 16, 2024 5:10PM EDT
Share
Saginaw County Health Equity Council Publishes Major Report Following a Nearly Year Long Study
HEC Press Conference (by: Elizabeth Clauss)

Equitable healthcare for Saginaw residents has been an ongoing concern in the community. The HEC published a major report documenting ongoing differences in health issues and delivery of healthcare services among marginalized groups. A press conference was held at New Life Baptist Ministries on Tuesday focusing on the disparities for ethnic minorities, residents in rural areas and other groups who may encounter bias and unequal treatment within the healthcare system.
For more information view the 2023 report.

Popular Stories

1

Man Charged with Murder in Saginaw Store Shooting
2

Bay County Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scam
3

Bay City Commission Calls for Lowered Tolls, Bay City Bridge Partners Responds to Billing Concerns
4

Former President Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally at MBS International Airport
5

Two Charged In Death of Michigan State Police Trooper