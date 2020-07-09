Saginaw County Health Dept. Investigates Unsanctioned Prom, Warns Venue
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The Saginaw County Health Department is investigating an unsanctioned prom held earlier this week at Swan Valley Banquet Center and attended by students from Valley Lutheran High School. Area high schools cancelled official proms this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The SCHD said it’s reaching out to school officials and families whose children attended the event. They said their investigation is not meant to punish anyone, but is being done out of concern that those involved may have put their families and other close contacts at risk for COVID-19. The health department is instructing attendees and their families to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and encouraging them to be tested. They noted that a negative test within that 14-day period does not rule out the possibility of developing COVID-19. The incubation period is 3-14 days and symptoms have been known to come as late as 14 days after exposure.
Meanwhile, the health department also issued a warning to the banquet facility where the prom was held. “We will be working with the facility to ensure no other events are being planned that violate the Executive Orders or put the public at greater risk as we continue to work diligently to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ” said Health Officer Christina Harrington. “I hope that we continue to work collectively as a community on compliance to the public health orders in order to avoid having to issue cease and desist orders for businesses in our community, ” Harrington added.
The SCHD reminds residents that the governor’s executive order prohibits indoor gatherings that exceed 10 people, and outdoor gatherings over 100 people.