Saginaw County Health Dept. Announces First Coronavirus Deaths
(source: Getty Images)
Saginaw County health officials are reporting the first two deaths from COVID-19. Both were men over the age of 75. Saginaw County has tested 739 people for COVID-19, with 139 positive cases. Results are haven’t come back yet for 380 tests.
Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington offered condolences to the victims’ families, saying “While we know there are no words that can lessen the grief of these families and our communities’ loss and fears, their deaths are an urgent reminder to all of us. We must act now and act together to protect everyone’s health to the greatest degree possible. During this difficult time, it is also a critical time for us to work together and to protect each other and support our health care workers and other essential workers. Together we can slow the spread of illness and maintain care and resources for everyone.”
Harrington urged everyone to follow mitigation and prevention measures Governor Whitmer has put in place, including staying at home, except for essential tasks; staying six feet from others, washing hands and not touching your face or mouth.