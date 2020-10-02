Saginaw County Health Department Reopens Select Services
The Saginaw County Health Department has reopened some services which shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The department is once again offering immunizations and Personal Health Center services by appointment only. On days when the Immunization Clinic and Personal Health center are not open, public health nurses staffing those areas will continue COVID-19 investigations. Other services, like hearing and vision, environmental health and drug screening are also available by appointment only.
For a complete list of available services and the numbers to call, visit saginawpublichealth.org.