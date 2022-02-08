Saginaw County Health Department Launches COVID-19 Self-Reporting App

The Saginaw County Health Department is launching a web-based COVID-19 self-reporting app this week. Saginaw County residents will be able to confidentially provide personal information online and avoid a phone call from the health department to complete their COVID-19 case investigation.
Here is how it works:
“We hope the process is easier and less intrusive online,” explains Christina Harrington, MPH, health officer, noting that residents can be unresponsive and/or reluctant to talk over the phone. She stresses that health department staff should never be perceived as COVID-19 “enforcers” looking to get anyone in trouble for having or spreading COVID-19. “On the contrary, the health department’s role has NEVER been about that. Our jobs as public health experts are to track and monitor disease spread while guiding and educating our community about next steps to minimize the spread. We’re here to support and help one another — not punish or admonish anyone.”
For more information about the new app, visit mySaginawHealth.org.