Saginaw County Harry Hawkins Award Has Three Contenders in 2020
(Alpha Media file photo)
Three players who have made history in Saginaw County football are up for the second annual Harry Hawkins Award on December 3 at the Castle Museum in Saginaw.
Harry Hawkins was a Arthur Hill High School and University of Michigan gridiron standout, the first All-American football player from Saginaw County. Hawkins, also a track standout at Michigan, was an engineer and executive in the automotive industry. The Heisman Trophy-like award named for him began last year, recognizing the top senior football player in the county. This year, the finalists are Nouvel Catholic Central’s Jack Kujawa, Heritage’s Chris Parker and Merrill’s Logan Heath.
The ceremony will be held virtually December 3 at 6:00 p.Mm. at the Castle Museum. Members of the Hawkins’ Committee, the three players, their parents and their coaches will be in attendance. However, the physical event is not open to the public. Attendees are asked to abide by the COVID-19 protocols for social distancing and are required to wear masks when not speaking.