Saginaw County Government Offices Closing Early Friday

By News Desk
December 8, 2022 6:00AM EST
(WSGW file photo)

On Friday, December 9 the Saginaw County Courthouse and Governmental Center and other county offices will close at 1:30 P.M. for a county employee holiday celebration.

Residents are encouraged to utilize county services before 1:30 on that day. All offices will reopen next Monday, December 12 at 8:00 A.M. Many county services can be accessed online by visiting saginawcounty.com.

For questions or more information, call (989)790-5200.

