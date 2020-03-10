Saginaw County GOP Is In New Digs
(source: Saginaw County Republican Party)
The Saginaw County Republican Party is moving to a new headquarters.
On Saturday, March 14, the organization will hold a Grand Opening Party from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at 5063 State St. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held, followed by light refreshments and addresses from state and local leadership. The public is invited to attend.
The new headquarters will be open Monday-Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Saturday and evening hours will become available also once the party has enough volunteers to staff the offices.
For more information, call (989) 799-8467 or visit the Saginaw County Republican Party Facebook page.