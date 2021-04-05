Saginaw County Firefighter Killed in Crash
On Saturday, April 2 about 4:20 p.m., deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff ‘s Office responded to the area of Sharon and Baldwin roads in Chesaning Township after receiving a report of a roll over injury crash.
When deputies arrived, they found a car in the field on the west side of Sharon. Police say the 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Sharon at a high rate of speed. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Albee Township firefighter Brody Kelbey, lost control of the vehicle. The car left the roadway and rolled multiple times.
Kelbey was ejected and died at the scene. The front seat passenger, a 26-year-old woman from St. Charles, appeared to have non-life threatening, internal injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two young children were in the backseat of the car were unharmed but were transported to area hospitals for precautionary reasons.
The crash is still under investigation.