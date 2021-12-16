Saginaw County Fatal Crash Under Investigation

A 41-year-old man is dead after a crash was discovered Thursday morning in Saginaw County’s Brant Township. The sheriff’s office said the body of Todd Searles of Lakefield Township was recovered from the Bad River after his vehicle hit a tree, went over a guardrail and into the water.
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Brant and Raucholz Roads around 8:15 Thursday morning to find the vehicle submerged in the river with extensive damage. The Saginaw County Dive Team and Mike’s Wrecker pulled the vehicle from the river and found Searles’ body downstream. The cause of death was under investigation.
It’s believed the crash happened about 8:00 Wednesday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-790-5408.